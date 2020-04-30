Spain led the rise in unemployment in the EU in March

Spain noted, along with Cyprus, the largest increase in its unemployment rate in the entire European Union (EU) during March compared to February, as it grew 9 tenths of a percentage point and went from 13.6% to 14.5%, As reported on Thursday by the Community Statistical Office, Eurostat. Both countries are ahead of Luxembourg, with eight tenths of rise. At the opposite extreme, Italy was the only country in the Twenty-Seven where the unemployment rate fell from 9.3% in February to 8.4% in March, something Eurostat attributed to the fact that many people “They became inactive as they could no longer actively seek employment.”

In addition, our country leads the youth unemployment rate stood at 33.1% from 31.7% in February, the highest in the entire EU, since Greece, with 32.4% only offers data until January, while in Italy unemployment among those under 25 fell to 28% from 29.2% in February. In absolute figures, in Spain it registered 521,000 unemployed young people in March, an increase of 40,000 compared to February and 6,000 compared to March 2019.

The euro area unemployment rate stood at 7.4% last March, one tenth above the level of the previous month, while in the EU as a whole it also rose one tenth, to 6.6 %, coinciding with the implementation of measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic among the countries of the region.

The Community Statistical Office estimates that 14.41 million people were unemployed in the EU in March 2020, of which 12.156 million were in the euro zone, representing an increase of 241,000 unemployed in the EU and 197,000 in the euro area compared to the previous month.

Compared to March 2019, the number of unemployed in the EU still remains below 556,000 people and that of the euro area at 477,000 unemployed.

Among the EU countries, Greece registered the highest unemployment rate again, with 16.4%, although the Greek country data only cover until last January. Spain, for its part, returned to being the second country of the Twenty-seven with the worst unemployment figures, with 14.5%, compared to 13.6% in February. In contrast, the Czech Republic, with 2%; The Netherlands, with 2.9%; and Poland, with 3%, registered the lowest levels of unemployment in the EU.

On the other hand, the female unemployment rate in the EU rose to 7% from 6.7% in February, while in the euro area it rose to 7.8%, two tenths more than the previous month. Among men, unemployment in the EU rose one tenth, to 6.3%, while in the eurozone it remained stable at 7%.

Among those under 25 years of age, the unemployment rate was 15.2% in the EU and 15.8% in the euro area, above the 14.8% and 15.4% registered, respectively, in February. In absolute figures, the number of unemployed youth in the EU reached 2.76 million in March, of which 2.27 corresponded to the eurozone, which implies an increase of 59,000 and 52,000 unemployed youth respectively compared to February. .