Spain’s inflation has reached its highest level in nearly three decades, thanks to rising energy prices.

In December, the inflation rate was 6.7 percent, up 1.2 percentage points from November.

OVIEDO is a town in the Spanish province of Oviedo.

According to official data released on Thursday, Spain’s inflation rate hit 6.7 percent in December, the highest annual increase since March 1992.

According to advanced figures published by Spain’s National Statistics Agency (INE), December inflation was 1.2 percentage points higher than November’s 5.5 percent.

After reaching 5.4 percent in October, several economists predicted that inflation would slow down.

According to the INE, the main cause of Spain’s rising inflation rate is sky-high energy prices, but rising food prices are also putting a strain on consumers.

Food products have increased by around 5% since December, according to preliminary data.

The year is 2020.

As a result of the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus infections in Spain, the cost of COVID-19-related services, such as testing, has increased by 18.3% over the previous year.

Core inflation increased by 2.1 percent, excluding food and energy, which are more volatile.

In November, eurozone inflation reached 4.9 percent, the highest level since records began in 1997, two years before the euro was introduced.