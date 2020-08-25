Spar recalls chicken and prawn paella over fears it could cause allergic reactions

SPAR has recalled its own-brand frozen chicken and prawn paella over fears it could cause allergic reactions.

The convenience store chain says the product contains mollusc, fish, gluten and milk which isn’t declared on the label.

This means the paella could be a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or food intolerance to these ingredients.

People who are severely allergic to molluscs or fish can experience anaphylactic shock, while an intolerance to milk and gluten can cause digestive issues such as stomach cramps.

Spar advises anyone with an allergy to these foods to return the paella to their nearest store for a full refund.

You can find your nearest Spar shop by using its online store locator tool.

You can also contact Spar on 0333 880 5115 or by filling out this online form.

The chicken and prawn paella costs £2.50 and comes in a 600g bag.

The recalled batch has a best before date of October 13, 2021, inclusive and the barcode number 5010358010564.

You can find this information on the back of the paella pack.

Spar has recalled the paella as a precautionary measure – it hasn’t reported any illnesses from this product.

No other Spar products are affected by the recall.

A notice on the Food Standards Agency website reads: “Spar is recalling Spar Chicken and Prawn paella because it contains fish, molluscs, milk and wheat (gluten), which are not mentioned on the label.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish, and/or molluscs, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or to wheat (gluten).”

The Sun has contacted Spar for more information and we’ll update this article when we get a response.

