Spellbreak Looks Like Fortnite But is in a League of Its Own; Closed Beta For PC And PS4

In a world that is fawning over battle royale games, Spellbreak brings together the style of Fortnite, the intense fights of Apex Legends, the tactical strategies of Call of Duty: Warzone, and their own mix of magic over guns. It’s in a league of its own, and you have to try it to see what we’re talking about.

You’ll be forgiven to think it looks like a Fortnite clone, but this game is so much more than that. It only looks like Fortnite because of what developers Proletariat, Inc. chose to use as their style.

Instead of the conventional battle royales where guns are the key to victory, Spellbreak uses flashy spells and powerful skills. And it gets very hectic every single time you fight with another squad.

Spellbreak’s depth comes from their very own RPG-like class system, with distinct elemental affinities you should be aware of, as well as gear variety that changes your capabilities within a match.

There are six classes and gauntlets (weapons) you can choose from: Frostborn being ice, Conduit being lightning, Toxicologist being poison, Pyromancer being fire, Stoneshaper being earth, and Tempest being wind.

There are standard spells that each have different characteristics. You can use Pyromancer’s fireballs to deal massive damage and cover wide areas but it comes at a price. It’s slower than Frostborn’s ice arrows, which require pinpoint accuracy just like a sniper rifle.

There are several combos you can do with the elements and skills at your disposal which makes combat fun and unpredictable. You’ll never know what the enemy squad has up their sleeves until spells start flying and people start dying.

Important to note is the new Talent system. Before a match, you can choose from a selection of perks among three categories: Mind, Body, Spirit. Here you can use a pool of six points, and you will have to be picky about it, having one from each category will cost more than others.

The freedom of movement is a breath of fresh air as well. You can soar through the air and float for a bit and not be scared about fall damage like in Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone.

The pacing and the fights feel different because the time to kill takes significantly longer than usual, drawing up longer matches and more intense clutches for players to enjoy. So there’s no need to worry about dying while running away.

The game is still in closed beta in PC and PlayStation 4, but is cross-play enabled. To get in on the fun in the meantime, you can go to the website and sign up or purchase the founder’s pack to be able to play the game right now.

