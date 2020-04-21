Spy Chief Warns Against Web Scammers During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The UK spy chief has warned the public about the increasing incidents of web scams as the world struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As people switch to working from home, thousands of phishing cases have been reported across the UK. Thus, on Monday, April 20, Jeremy Fleming, director of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), advised the public to be more vigilant about online fraud as people spend more time online.

Also, GCHQ has launched a new cyber-awareness campaign to enhance Briton’s awareness against online scams. Called “Cyber Aware,” Fleming has called on the public to join the fight against online crime by taking simple steps to improve security such as updating passwords and reporting suspicious emails.

The threats from online scammers are “constantly evolving,” as millions of people have now switched to working from home and are heavily dependent on the internet to support their family, friends, and neighbors.

Criminals feed on people’s fear about the virus by setting up bogus online stores selling items like face masks and hand sanitizer, or sending scam emails claiming to offer medical updates. Over 500 malicious coronavirus-related sites are being taken down by GCHQ’s cyber-security arm so far.

“[This] crisis is changing the world very fast… the scale of activity among opportunistic cybercriminals seeking to profit from the virus should concern us all”, Fleming said.

Meanwhile, thieves mostly aim at elderly people. The UK is the most heavily targeted country, according to research by cyber-security firm Trend Micro. The study also showed that 20.8% of global malicious coronavirus spam is sent to UK email addresses.

“It’s despicable that criminals are using the coronavirus outbreak as cover to try to scam and steal from people in their homes,” said Security Minister James Brokenshire adding that we must ensure these cybercriminals do not succeed.

In an article, Fleming reiterated the important role that internet users play in protecting the nation online. We all need to improve our online security “to protect ourselves and our livelihoods from cyber-attacks, fraud, and theft,” Fleming said.

As part of the GCHQ, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), launched a Cyber Aware campaign on Monday, April 20, to enhance public awareness over cybercrimes. This includes the following steps:

NCSC Chief Executive Ciaran Martin has also launched a service for the public to report suspicious emails, in partnership with the police who will investigate the cases.

People may forward potential scam emails to [email protected] using the Suspicious Email Reporting Service to report suspicious activities. If the reported accounts are found to be fraudulent, the linked websites will either be blocked or taken down. Flagging suspicious emails will also help in the fight against cybercriminals.

