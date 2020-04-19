Spyine Review

A phone monitoring app is something that everyone needs, regardless of their age or gender. A smartphone has become the most important part of a person’s life. Therefore, it hides all their darkest secrets as well.

This is where a phone monitoring solution comes into play, showing you all that the other person is hiding from you. However, not every phone monitoring solution is legit. In fact, there are more scam phone monitoring solutions than genuine ones.

One of the most popular phone monitoring solutions that a lot of people are talking about is Spyine. This brings us the question- Is Spyine legit?

This is why I have written this review after in-depth research on Spyine, using the phone monitoring service along with its each and every feature.

Therefore, if you are looking for a phone monitoring solution or if you are wondering if Spyine is safe to use, you should read this review very carefully.

Let me tell you what Spyine is before we dig into what it can do and if it can do it well or not.

Spyine is a phone monitoring service that gives you the private cell phone data of an iPhone or an Android phone. It is a web service with unique solutions for both iOS devices and Android devices.

Millions of people use Spyine all over the world to keep an eye on their partners, children, or even employees. It is a big brand with great reviews from the biggest media outlets, such as Forbes, PCMag, TechRadar, etc.

This is because Spyine’s interface can be accessed by anyone regardless of their technical knowledge. It has an arsenal of powerful features that make sure there is nothing hidden from your eyes.

There are many reasons for which people are using Spyine rather than other phone monitoring applications. Some of its most catchy points include:

Most phone monitoring apps ask you to root or jailbreak the target phone in order to work. We all know how terrible rooting or jailbreaking a phone is. This is why most people do not want to root or jailbreak a device.

Therefore, Spyine has designed its monitoring service to work without having to root or jailbreak. This is a big relief for most users.

When you are monitoring a cell phone using Spyine, the phone’s owner will never find out about it. This is because Spyine employs a stealth design for both- iOS solution and Android solution. This makes Spyine the most preferred phone monitor and phone tracker.

You won’t need to install any app on your own phone or computer to use Spyine. Spyine works through its dashboard which can open in any web browser that you use. Therefore, Spyine can be used from any device anywhere without needing software installations on it.

Spyine’s data security measures are a major reason for people to prefer Spyine over other phone monitoring apps. No one wants their private data or the private data of their loved ones to be seen by third eyes.

This is why, Spyine does not store any of your private data on its servers. The data is only visible to you and even Spyine’s own team cannot view this data.

There are many other reasons that make Spyine the first choice of people. Spyine provides you with a free live demo where you can see all the things that make Spyine so amazing.

When you are using Spyine to spy someone’s cell phone data, they never find out about it. This is because Spyine has a stealth mode designed especially for this purpose. Here is how this stealth mode works for iPhones and Android phones:

Spyine’s iOS solution can give you the data of an iPhone without even needing to touch that iPhone at all. This is because it uses the iCloud feature that is present in all iPhones right out of the box.

Due to the iCloud feature, all the data of an iPhone gets synced to the iCloud server. Spyine makes use of this iCloud backup to extract all their private data, and forwards this data to your Spyine dashboard.

Therefore, all you will need is the iCloud credentials of the user. Since you are not touching their iPhone at all and you are not installing any app on it, they will not find out that you are keeping a tab on them.

If you want to have an Android phone’s data, you will have to touch that phone at least once in order for the monitoring method to work. Therefore, most Android monitoring apps get you caught in the act since the monitoring app is installed on the target phone itself.

However, even though Spyine’s Android solution complies with this requirement, it has designed its Android application to be completely hidden.

It accomplishes this by making its app size to be just around a couple of MBs. This means that it only takes a few seconds to install the Spyine app. Once the app is installed, the app icon will vanish from the app menu of their phone.

You are given a secret code which you can dial to launch the app on their phone. However, you won’t really need to launch the app on their device since the features can be used remotely from any web browser.

The app runs on their phone background without giving any notifications and without consuming any battery. When it comes to uninstalling the app, you won’t need their phone. You can do it remotely from Spyine’s dashboard with a single click.

**All Android phones need you to install the monitoring app on the phone which you wish to monitor. If any app claims to accomplish Android monitoring without touching the target phone, that app is making false claims. Beware of those scam apps!**

You just have to set up Spyine for the first time and you can use it whenever you want after that. Even the first time setup is fairly easy and it just takes about five minutes to finish.

Here are the steps to setup Spyine and start using it:

Step 1: Get a Spyine account with a subscription plan based on the target device- Android devices or iOS devices.

Step 2: a.) To monitor an iOS device such as iPhones and iPads, you can verify the iCloud credentials of that device with Spyine. Spyine will take a couple of minutes to verify and sync the data.

b.) To monitor an Android device (be it phone or a tablet), you can install the Spyine app from the link that is mentioned on the Spyine’s setup wizard. Once installed, Spyine will take a minute or so to verify and sync the data.

Step 3: When Step 2 finishes, the configuration will finish and you will see the ‘Start’ button. Clicking on it will take you to your personal dashboard.

You can use Spyine’s features from this dashboard. Once you have set up Spyine, you can access this dashboard at any time later by logging into your Spyine account through its website. The process is instantaneous.

Based on the steps that we have seen, Spyine is fairly easy to set up and very easy to use. Therefore, I will give it a green light in this regard.

The features that an app or service offers tells a great deal about whether or not that service is worth using. Therefore, let us spend a few moments discussing Spyine’s features.

Spyine comes with over 35 features that cover each and every aspect of cell phone monitoring. There will be no data on their phone hidden from Spyine. And whatever data Spyine gets, it immediately forwards it to your dashboard without withholding anything.

Some of its best features include (but are not limited to):

Social media monitor shows you private messages of their account on any and all social media platforms installed on their phone, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc. you also get to know about the people they are talking to on these platforms.

Call monitor shows you the details of all the incoming and outgoing calls on their device, along with the timestamps and caller information. You can even record these phone calls if you want.

Keylogger keeps a track of everything they type on their phone’s keyboard. This includes their messages, web searches, login credentials, and anything else that you can think of.

With Spyine, you can track the live location of the user at any time you want. You also get to see their recent locations along with the timestamps. It also has the geofencing feature, which lets you place boundaries on their location.

There are so many more features that it is impractical to list them all. Therefore, you should give Spyine’s demo a try. It is available on their website and shows you all the features in action.

Spyine is a big brand with a great deal of positive reviews even on authority media outlets. After hours of using Spyine, I did not find a single flaw with it. Therefore, I have no doubt about its reliability and trustworthiness.

It even has a user support team which helps out instantaneously when you face an issue. This adds to the experience of using Spyine.

If you are thinking of getting a phone monitoring app or service, Spyine is definitely the way to go. I have tried many phone monitoring apps, and Spyine has proven itself to be better than all of them. The amount of data that you get with Spyine is surprising.

Therefore, no matter what you need Spyine for, it is not going to let you down. Go for it!