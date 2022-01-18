Spyke Games, a Turkiye-based developer of mobile games, has raised (dollar)55 million.

Spyke Games, a Turkiye-based mobile game developer, has raised (dollar)55 million in funding.

The funds will be used to fund the startup’s launch, game development, and the expansion of its team.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Spyke Games announced on Monday that it had received a seed investment of (dollar)55 million from game venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners.

The funds will be used to develop casual and social mobile games and expand the startup’s team.

The company currently employs 30 people and is led by CEO Rina Onur Sirinoglu, who previously worked at Peak Games, which Zynga acquired for (dollar)1.8 billion in June 2020.

Griffin Gaming Partners gave Spyke Games a (dollar)5 million pre-seed investment at a (dollar)25 million valuation in February 2021.

Its first game, Royal Riches, was released a few months ago for Android and iOS.

Discord, AppLoving, N3twork, and Skillz are among Griffin’s previous investments in the mobile gaming industry.

“The Turkish gaming industry, whose games are played by billions of people, continues to grow day by day,” said Mustafa Varank, the country’s Industry and Technology Minister, on Twitter.

“We are extremely proud of our entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.”