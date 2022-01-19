SS COLA payments for the second quarter are due TODAY – what should you do if you don’t receive the money?

The second January SS COLA payments are due TODAY – what should you do if you don’t receive the money?

MILLIONS of Americans will receive increased social security benefits worth an average of $1,657 today.

Those born between November 11 and December 20 will receive a check as part of the second round of payments, which will be deposited later this month.

Seniors will see a (dollar)92 increase in their checks, which will now be (dollar)1,657 instead of (dollar)1,565.

On January 26, eligible Americans born on the 20th and later will receive their Social Security payments.

On Wednesday, February 9, the next checks for retirees born between the first and tenth of the month will be mailed.

This year’s maximum SSI benefit is (dollar)4,194.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase of 5.9%, which took effect on January 1, has increased payments.

To qualify for the money, you must have earned six figures over the course of your career, worked for at least 35 years, and filed your claim late.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have been sent to Social Security recipients by now.

Americans should wait three extra mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they do not receive their payment on the expected date.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our COLA live blog…

Social security payments come in a variety of forms, including retirement, disability, and survivor benefits.

Americans who do not earn enough money can receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

According to the SSA, recipients receive their benefits monthly and cannot take a lump sum payment.

However, retirees who have their own private retirement savings account, such as a 401(k), can withdraw more money if they wish.

The increase of 5.9% is the largest COLA increase in nearly 40 years.

Benefits increased by only 1.3 percent last year.

Consumers are still feeling the effects of crippling inflation.

Benefits increased by 5.8% in 2009, but there was no change in the following years.

Some recipients are already concerned that, despite the cash boost, the payments will not be sufficient to cover inflationary costs.

The My Social Security website allows Americans to estimate how much they will receive.

If recipients believe their social security check has been stolen, they must immediately contact the Social Security Administration.