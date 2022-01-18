SSI boost of (dollar)821 will be sent after new ‘(dollar)1,657 checks’ are rolled out THIS WEEK, according to the Cola increase Social Security 2022 update.

SSI boost of (dollar)821 to be sent after new ‘(dollar)1,657 checks’ rolled out THIS WEEK

This week, a massive new round of Cola Social Security payments is scheduled to be sent out.

Social Security payments for approximately 70 million retired Americans will increase 5.9% as a result of the cost-of-living adjustment (Cola).

It’s the largest jump in 40 years.

Individuals’ monthly payments are determined by their employment history and the age at which they first apply for benefits.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) mailed COLA notices to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries throughout December.

Americans who have received these revised checks can now expect to see them soon.

Beginning January 19, those whose birthdays fall between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of each month.

It comes as payments for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are also rising this month.

Those who are eligible for the payments will receive (dollar)821 per month this year, up from (dollar)794 in 2021.

Benefits in a hurry, but they don’t stop there

However, people on the supplemental nutrition assistance program (Snap) may be affected by this increase.

Low-income individuals benefit from the program.

To be eligible for assistance, households must meet certain income requirements.

If their income level exceeds the requirement, Americans on Social Security who also receive Snap benefits may lose their Snap benefit.

How an increase in Social Security Cola could reduce your Snap benefits

In 2022, millions of Social Security recipients will receive a larger payment.

The SSA increased the cost-of-living adjustment (Cola) to 5.9%.

In January 2022, the increased Social Security payment will be reflected in your check.

The extra money will be welcomed by Social Security recipients, as the latest Commerce Department report found that consumer prices rose 5.7 percent in a year from November 2021 to November 2022.

COLA’s impact on seniors is still being felt.

Healthcare and housing costs have increased by 145 percent and 118 percent, respectively, since 2000, according to the Senior Citizens League, while COLAs have only increased Social Security checks by 55 percent.

According to a nonpartisan study, Social Security claimants have lost 32% of their purchasing power.

According to Seniors Citizens League analyst Mary Johnson, things could get worse next year.

“It appears that inflation isn’t finished with us yet,” she said, adding that “the purchasing power of Social Security benefits may continue to erode into 2022.”

The effect of COLA on the elderly

Consumer prices rose 5.4 percent in the year to September, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics…

