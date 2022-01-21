SSI: Checks in the amount of (dollar)687 are automatically available to assist families with children – how to get money

MILLIONS of parents with children are eligible for automatic monthly Supplemental Security Income payments worth an average of (dollar)687.

Last month, about five million people received SSI checks, which are intended to assist seniors as well as disabled adults and children.

Checks are usually mailed on the first of each month, and those who receive both social security and SSI are paid on the third.

Disabled children in low-income households can receive benefits worth (dollar)687 on average to help their parents pay for their medical expenses.

Some states may send additional benefits, allowing some families to support their disabled children more effectively.

However, it is subject to state law.

The Social Security Administration sends benefits to California, Hawaii, and Vermont, among other states.

This means that beneficiaries are likely to receive a single check that includes both state and federal payments.

Because of the holiday schedule, claimants received two SSI payments in December, corresponding to the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

On February 1st, another payment will be made.

According to the SSA, the monthly maximum SSI benefit for an individual is (dollar)841 this year, compared to (dollar)794 in 2021.

Americans on SSI may not receive the same amount.

Recipients who have assets worth less than (dollar)2,000 may be eligible for the benefit.

Cash, bank accounts, stocks, cars, and life insurance are all examples of resources.

Food stamps and fuel assistance do not count toward SSI income, and if anyone receives these benefits, their monthly payments will not be reduced.

Online applications are accepted, but those over 65 must call (800) 772-1213 to schedule an appointment.

Americans with hearing problems who believe they are eligible for SSI should contact the Social Security Administration at (800) 325-0778.

Officials will carefully review each document to see if claimants are eligible for SSI benefits, and a decision will be mailed to them.

