SSI claimants will receive a (dollar)400 payment boost TODAY – see if you’re eligible.

Starting today, nearly eight million Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive more money.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be higher in 2022 to keep up with inflation.

The most recent COLA will increase by 5.9%.

Today, December 30, 2021, SSI recipients will begin receiving the new payment.

Because the first of the month is a holiday in 2022, the normal SSI payment date is the first of the month.

The January SSI payments are always made at the end of the previous December.

The amount of SSI received by each individual varies.

If you live in a state that supplements the federal SSI payment, you may be eligible for additional benefits.

If you have other sources of income such as wages, pensions, or Social Security benefits, you may receive less.

If someone else pays your household expenses or if you live with a spouse who earns money, you might get less.

For 2022, the maximum federal SSI payments are (dollar)841 per month for an eligible individual.

The amount is (dollar)1,261 per month for a qualified individual with a qualified spouse.

The monthly amount for an essential person is (dollar)421.

As a result, the SSI will rise by (dollar)34 on average to (dollar)621 in January, up from (dollar)587 in December.

Every year, this amounts to (dollar)7,452.

It’s worth noting, however, that many claimants will see their payment boost eroded by several price hikes.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program pays monthly benefits to adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and assets that fall below certain financial thresholds.

SSI payments are also made to people over the age of 65 who are financially eligible but do not have a disability.

Even if you already have Social Security disability insurance or retirement benefits, you may be eligible for SSI monthly payments.

Anyone is eligible to apply for SSI.

The SSI program pays people who are at least 65 years old, blind, or disabled a monthly stipend.

An applicant’s income must be limited, such as wages or pensions.

In terms of things you own, the person must also be limited.

You must be a US citizen, a US national, or a noncitizen.

You must also reside in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Children of military parents assigned to permanent duty outside the United States and certain students temporarily abroad may receive SSI payments outside the United States.

