STA Travel falls into adminstration with 52 UK shops at risk

THE future of STA Travel is under threat after as its parent company plans to file for administration.

The student travel company has become the latest company to fall victim to the Coronavirus downturn.

It has almost 2,000 employees working in over 200 stores worldwide.

It is unclear what that means for 52 UK branches, although the company said some operations around the world will continue.

A spokesperson for STA Travel Holdings said they were trying to clarify what will happen to the companies UK operations.

STA Travel has an Atol licence to carry just over 34,000 passengers. This means holidays which have been booked together are protected.

The company blamed the coronavirus pandemic, stating that it had “brought the travel industry to a standstill”.

STA parent company, Switzerland-based Diethelm Keller Group, said the company has not been immune from the “global magnitude of the pandemic”.

In a statement the company said: “Over recent months, the company took decisive measures to secure the business beyond coronavirus.

“However, sales have not picked up as anticipated, due to consumer uncertainties, further restrictions and renewed lock-down measures, which are expected to largely continue into 2021.”

STA travel said: “Following the decision to place STA Holdings, the parent company of STA Travel, into administration each division’s Country Manager and leadership team is now reviewing its own position.

“Further information will be confirmed as soon as this is finalised.”

STA Travel Holding AG will appoint an external administrator in the next few days to take over and determine next steps.

“STA Travel Holding AG very much regrets to not have been able to secure the future of the business under these unprecedented circumstances,” the firm said.

Globally, the travel and aviation industry is feeling the financial hit following months of lockdown and cancelled flights and holidays.

It is expected that nearly three million British travel and ­tourism jobs are on the verge of disappearing — while the economy is close to losing £142billion from the travel sector.

British Airways are slashing up to 12,000 jobs from its 42,000-strong workforce due to a collapse in flight numbers.

At the start of the month Hays travel announced 878 employees out of 4,500 could lose their jobs.

Beauty chain Estée Lauder is planning on cutting up to 2,000 jobs, as well as closing 15% of its shops and counters.

Marks and Spencer has announced plans to cut 7,000 shop floor workers.

Debenhams has laid off 2,500 staff and has put itself up for sale.