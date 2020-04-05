State Grid invests heavily in upgrading rural power grid

The State Grid Corporation of China invested 159 billion yuan (about 22.7 billion U.S. dollars) this year in electricity power grid upgrades in rural areas, the company has said.

China decided to upgrade the electricity power grid in rural areas to ensure stable nationwide coverage by 2020.

The State Grid finished the upgrades a year ahead of the previous plan and will continue to invest in rural areas next year, according to the company.

In 2019, the State Grid was expected to invest a total of 450 billion yuan and start the construction of 52,000 km of electric transmission lines with a voltage of 110 kV or above.

More investment will be used to replace coal with electricity as the main energy source in the northern part of China, which will help improve people’s wellbeing and protect the environment, the company said.