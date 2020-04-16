Statistics Netherlands releases mortality rates from institutions such as nursing homes Inland

Earlier, Statistics Netherlands reported that in the week of March 30 to April 5, approximately 2,000 more people died than the average in the first ten weeks of this year. This could be largely due to the new coronavirus. The researchers released on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. how many of the people who died at the time lived in an institution, such as a nursing home or a living group for mentally handicapped people.

Last week several disturbing reports emerged about the outbreak of the new coronavirus in care and nursing homes. For example, a Jewish care center in Amsterdam was found to be hard hit by the virus, resulting in many deaths. According to RIVM, at the beginning of April, at least 40 percent of the 2500 nursing homes in the Netherlands had corona infections.