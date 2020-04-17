Stay at Home and Keep Your Online Security Rock Solid: PureVPN’s $0.99 Trial is What You Need

Get a taste of the PureVPN experience for less than a dollar and make sure all your needs are met before committing long-term!

People from all over the globe are staying at home because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many countries have imposed partial or complete lockdown to curb the spread of the disease, forcing millions of individuals to turn to apps to stay entertained, work from home, and do their shopping, among other things.

Meanwhile, VPN usage has also surged rapidly worldwide during the coronavirus crisis. It increased by 160% in Italy, 124% in the United States, and 58% in Germany respectively between March 8 and March 22, 2020.

This isn’t surprising as these tools come handy in many ways. For starters, they provide a secure means of accessing corporate networks and resources from the comforts of your home. VPNs enhance your online security with robust encryption, allowing for safe online shopping and general browsing.

You can also use your preferred IP address and stream a wider range of content on your favorite video streaming services with a VPN. For example, you can gain access to the American version of Netflix (which has the most number of titles) from anywhere in the world by connecting to a US server.

If you’re stuck at home as well, you should consider getting a VPN service due to the aforementioned reasons. However, not all of them are worth the investment and this is where paid VPN trials like PureVPN’s can help.

Sure, there are free VPN trials out there too. But they often have limited features, servers, and bandwidth! If you can’t experience the whole service, you can’t decide whether or not it’s the right fit for you.

With PureVPN’s $0.99 trial, users have the convenience of testing the VPN service for a period of seven days. You’ll be able to try out the VPN apps as well as all premium features, which include but are not limited to:

If you wish to continue using PureVPN, you’ll be subscribed to an annual plan at an extra 47% OFF at the end of the trial. What’s more, you can gift 12 free monthly accounts to your friends and family once you’re a premium user.

However, in case the VPN service doesn’t meet your level of expectations, you have the option to cancel the trial any time within the seven days and get back your dollar. It’s as simple as that, really – try it, before you buy it!