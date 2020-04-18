Still no stimulus check on your bank account? Here’s why it may be delayed

More than 80 million Americans have received the long-awaited stimulus check on their bank accounts this week. However, if you weren’t there, there may be a reason why your help is being delayed.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Americans on Friday morning to ensure that their direct deposit information was shared with the Internal Revenue Service through the new Get My Payment tool, which people can use to provide their bank details to get the money .

If Americans have submitted a tax return for 2019 or 2018 that the agency uses to calculate eligibility but does not include direct deposit information, the tool can be used to enter the required information. You can also track payment online through a separate portal set up this week by the IRS.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “WHO WILL NOT RECEIVE A STIMULUS CHECK?“data-reactid =” 16 “>WHO WILL NOT RECEIVE A STIMULUS CHECK?

There can be a number of reasons why you may not have received your money yet: even though you automatically submitted your tax return for 2018 or 2019, you must have received a direct deposit refund during these years to ensure that your money arrives . If you owed money, the IRS does not use this bank account information.

If you have received a tax return, but it has been transferred to a temporary account set up by a tax return organization that customers can use to avoid paying out of their own pocket, you must provide the IRS with your deposit information via “Get” My Payment ”.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS EXAMS: WHO WILL RECEIVE MONEY AND WHEN?“data-reactid =” 19 “>CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS EXAMS: WHO WILL RECEIVE MONEY AND WHEN?

If you did not directly deposit your refund in 2019 and submitted a paper return for 2019, you may be waiting for a paper check with your stimulus money. You will also need to send your direct deposit information to the IRS to receive the money in your bank account.

Social security and supplementary insurance income recipients are expected to automatically receive payments soon, the IRS said this week.

The focus of the largest recent aid plan is on $ 1,200 for people who earn less than $ 75,000 a year, $ 2,400 for couples who make less than $ 150,000, and $ 500 for each child. Payments are tapered for higher earners and will expire completely for those who earn more than $ 99,000 or for couples who earn more than $ 198,000.

The money is said to alleviate the financial pain for Americans caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the economy to a standstill. In three weeks alone, 22 million Americans registered unemployment, the Department of Labor said on Thursday. The record-breaking number is an impressive sign of the depth of the economic disaster caused by the virus outbreak.

The speed at which the money is distributed depends on people’s tax returns – and whether the government has their bank details. Electronic payments can be paid out faster than cash checks, which have to be printed and sent separately.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS“data-reactid =” 25 “>CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Related articles“data-reactid =” 26 “>Related articles