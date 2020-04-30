Stock futures have changed little before unemployment claims

Stock futures changed little on Thursday morning as investors were waiting for the latest pressure from the Department of Labor for new weekly unemployment claims, which is expected to show another 3.5 million people who applied for unemployment insurance last week.

The subdued market movements followed a sharp rally during Wednesday’s session as investor optimism about possible corona virus treatment and a number of strong earnings results helped boost risk assets.

Market participants accepted most of the key corporate earnings results released late Wednesday and Thursday mornings, even though the effects of the corona virus permeated the comments in the reports. Facebook, Tesla, Twitter and Microsoft each posted quarterly revenue growth year over year as the company’s products and services were in high demand at the beginning of the pandemic’s domestic escalation. The shares of each of these companies rose in late trading.

Previous positive results from a clinical study with Gilead’s candidate for antiviral coronavirus treatment on Wednesday contributed to a strong rebound, with each of the three major indices up at least 2.2%. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the results were “pretty good news”, which fueled investor optimism.

Hopes of short-term treatment approval and the prospect that this could accelerate the return to an appearance of normalcy for companies closed during the coronavirus outbreak surpassed recent gloomy economic data on Wednesday. The United States’ gross domestic product has shrunk the most since the fourth quarter of 2008 in the first three months of the year, and consumer spending – most of its domestic economy – has contracted the most in 40 years.

The coming months are likely to get worse. However, as expectations become more bleak, policymakers reaffirmed their commitment to support the domestic economy with a variety of stimulus measures. After two rate cuts and unscheduled new programs released last month, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would keep rates near zero for the foreseeable future, “until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on the right track, to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals. “

“Stocks are recovering like crazy and we mean, in part, crazy about the key action the Fed took early last month,” said Chris Rupkey, chief finance economist at MUFG Union Bank, in an email on Wednesday.

“The announcement of an unlimited QE [quantitative easing] The same day the stock market bottomed out in March was music for investors. The stocks have risen since the day the Fed gave everything, ”he added. “Equities continue to recover as the coronavirus pandemic curve of positive cases continues to improve and states are reopening, which means the GDP recession is only temporary.”

7:20 p.m. ET: Twitter reports the highest user growth so far since the pandemic drives consumers to the platform, but shows the drop in advertising revenue in the late quarter

Twitter (TWTR) saw better revenue and user growth than expected in the first quarter. The average monetizable daily active user reached 166 million in the reporting period.

“The average monetizable DAU (mDAU) grew 24% year over year, reflecting typical seasonal strength, ongoing product improvements, and global discussions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said. “This is our highest reported growth rate so far compared to the previous year. We have added an average of 14 million mDAUs since the previous quarter. “

Revenue of $ 808 million increased approximately 3% year over year. This reflects a strong start to the quarter, which was affected by the widespread economic disruption related to COVID-19 in March.

Total advertising revenue of $ 682 million increased $ 3 million year-over-year, but weakened sharply at the end of the quarter and expected a tougher second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic escalated. From March 11th to March 31st, Twitter’s total advertising revenue decreased 27% year over year. Twitter added that the last part of the first quarter was “a challenge for the conversation about live sports and its high points on Twitter as professional sports leagues ceased operating in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” however added that ” many content partners have adapted quickly “.

