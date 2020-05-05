Stock futures prolong the decline after Amazon and Apple earnings

Stock futures were lower on Friday morning after recent corporate earnings results suggested a bleak outlook for the current quarter and President Donald Trump threatened retaliation against China for the coronavirus pandemic.

The results of some of the most weighted companies in the major US stock indices were mixed after Thursday’s close. Amazon (AMZN) had 26% year-over-year sales in the first quarter, but warned that the expected $ 4 billion corona virus-related costs could negatively impact the $ 1.5 billion operating profit .

In the meantime, Apple (AAPL) reported quarterly sales that were virtually unchanged from the previous year and declined to offer an outlook due to uncertainty about the pandemic.

During a briefing on Thursday, President Donald Trump said his first-stage trade agreement with China has now been overshadowed by the impending reality of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country. Trump has criticized China for dealing with the outbreak and claims that he saw evidence that the virus was started in a Wuhan laboratory, despite other US officials downplaying this allegation.

Although the regular session ended lower on Thursday, the S&P 500 closed April on a high note, posting the best monthly gain since 1987. The blue chip index rose 12.68% overall over the month, but was still down 14% below its record high on February 19 and a decline of almost 10% since the beginning of the year.

“We forecast further profits on most high-risk assets by the end of next year. This reflects our expectation of economic recovery from the second half of 2020, along with continued massive monetary and fiscal support, ”wrote John Higgins, chief market economist for capital, in a note on Thursday.

“Admittedly, risky assets have already regained much of the land that they lost after the corona virus broke out. And there are two major downside risks, ”he added.

“First, if the economies reopen, success in containing the virus could be reversed. Second, the political support consensus could collapse, ”he said. “Assuming these risks do not materialize, we expect the rally to continue.”

Still, stocks are entering a historically more difficult six-month period, based on comparable returns.

During that period, the S&P 500 had an average return of only 1.5% between May and October since 1950, according to LPL Research, and ended the period higher in only 64.3% of cases. However, in recent history, stocks have seen positive gains in seven of the last eight six-month periods between May and October, and as much as 10% in the similar period in 2013.

The recent stock rally is taking place despite growing evidence of the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures to the domestic economy. A government report on Thursday showed that another 3.8 million Americans submitted new unemployment claims last week, a total of more than 30 million in the past six weeks.

But the outbreak showed further signs of relaxation, at least on Thursday, which raised hopes that companies would slowly open up in more jurisdictions and lead to a recovery in economic activity. According to Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins, US coronavirus cases rose only 1.2% on Thursday, the slowest increase of the month. Overall, the cases have exceeded 1.05 million in the US and 3.2 million worldwide.

7:23 p.m. ET Friday: Stock futures fall

Here were the main moves in the markets before the opening bell from 7:24 a.m.CET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES = F. ) : Decrease of 59.5 points or 2.05% to 2,843.00

Dow Futures ( YM = F. ): by 461.00 points or 1.90% to 23,769.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ = F. ): by 229.00 points or 2.55% to 8,759.5

Raw ( CL = F. ) : – $ 0.03 (-0.16%) to $ 18.81 a barrel

Gold ( GC = F. ) : – $ 7.00 (-0.41%) to $ 1,687.20 an ounce

10-year state treasury (^ TNX): -1.3 bps to give 0.612%

6:02 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures open deeper

Stock futures hinted at a lower opening on Friday as investors braced themselves for more gains and data that are far from certain how much the corona virus has slowed global growth.

Here were the key steps at the start of the US equity futures overnight session at 6:02 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES = F. ) : by 38 points or 1.31% to 2,864.5

Dow Futures ( YM = F. ): by 260 points or 1.07% to 23,970.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ = F.): decreased by 157.25 points or 1.75% to 8,831.25



Wall Street and New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan, New York City, USA More

