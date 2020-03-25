Stock futures slide after the mega rally, making Dow the best day since 1933

Stock futures were somewhat weaker on Tuesday night after a major day on Wall Street betting on Washington’s belligerent political factions, which had formed a $ 2 trillion stimulus package to combat the effects of the corona virus.

Dow, Nasdaq and S & P 500 futures eased slightly after the opening as markets were waiting for the final bill in the Senate. Stocks held a monster rally in Tuesday’s regular session, with the struggling Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its best day since 1933, rising over 11% and closing over 2,100 points.

A day earlier, a brutal sell-off wiped out virtually all profits since President Donald Trump’s election. The S&P 500 index was the strongest session since 2008, while the Nasdaq performed best in 7 days.

The economic and political harm caused by COVID-19 has sparked an increasing debate over how quickly the US can return to an appearance of normalcy. President Donald Trump called on Tuesday for the economy to resume by April 12, as his reelection chances are likely to depend on a recovery from the crisis. However, market analysts have doubts about this schedule.

Here’s how long it took for stocks to go from record highs to a correction.

– –

6:02 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures are falling

Futures for each of the three main indices fell on Tuesday evening as investors waited for news of a stimulus package to be completed given the escalating outbreak of the domestic corona virus.

Here were the main moves in the markets from 6:02 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES = F. ) : by 3.50 points to 2434.50

Dow Futures ( YM = F. ): by 27.75 points to 7531.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ = F.): up to 10 points on 20618

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.

Here you will find live stock quotes and the latest business and financial news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, go to Cashay