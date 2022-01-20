Stocks in Europe end the day mostly in the green.

The majority of European stocks end the day in the green.

Except for the United Kingdom, all major indices ended the day higher.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

With the exception of the UK, all European markets closed higher on Thursday.

The STOXX Europe 600 index rose 2.45 points, or 0.51 percent, to 483.35. It includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries.

The FTSE 100 index in the United Kingdom closed at 7,585.01, down 4.65 points, or 0.06 percent.

The DAX 30 in Germany rose 0.65% to 15,912.33, or 102.61 points.

The CAC 40 index in France rose 0.30 percent, or 21.18 points, to 7,194.16 points.

The FTSE MIB in Italy rose 199.15 points, or 0.73 percent, to 27,570, and the IBEX 35 in Spain rose 39.7 points, or 0.45 percent, to 8,814.6.

Following China’s interest rate cut and Japan’s record-high foreign trade figures, almost all Asian markets ended the day on a positive note.

The BIST 100 index in Turkiye closed 1.36 percent lower at 2,014.21 points.