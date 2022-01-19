Stocks in the United States are continuing to drop.

Stocks in the United States have continued to fall.

After falling more than 10% from its record closing high in November, the Nasdaq is seeing a correction.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Despite some strong company earnings results, major US stock indexes ended the day lower on Wednesday as investors worried about upcoming interest rate hikes.

In a volatile trading session, the Nasdaq recovered after falling more than 10% below its record closing high in November, ending down 166.64 points, or 1.15 percent, at 14,340.

When an index closes 10% or more below its all-time high, it is said to be in correction.

In the meantime, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96 percent to 35,028 points.

The SandP 500 index fell 44.35 points, or 0.97 percent, to 4,532.

Treasury yields gave up some of their gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling from 1.9 percent a day earlier, its highest level since January 2020.

Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada all reported 30-year high inflation rates on Wednesday.

While Asian indices also fell, European markets saw a mixed bag of results.