Stocks in the United States open mixed.

Crude prices have increased by more than 1.8 percent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Stocks in the United States opened mixed on Tuesday.

At 9.46 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average had risen 220 points, or 0.6 percent, to 36,805.

The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,814.

On the other hand, the Nasdaq dropped 10, or 0.07 percent, to 15,823.

The VIX volatility index fell 2.2 percent to 16.83 on Monday.

The dollar index was slightly higher at 96.35, up 0.14 percent, while the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes increased by 2.4 percentage points to 1.670 percent.

Gold fell 0.5 percent to (dollar)1,810 per ounce, while silver rose 0.6 percent to (dollar)23.03 per ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)80.43 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was trading at (dollar)77.50.