Stocks in the United States are surging after losing ground the previous week.

Stocks in the United States are surging after last week’s losses.

The VIX volatility index has dropped 13.6% to 23.49.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The stock market in the United States opened higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 348 points to 35,575, up 1%.

Last week, the blue-chip index dropped 0.9 percent, marking the fourth consecutive weekly loss.

At 9.36 a.m., the SandP 500 was up 68 points, or 1.5 percent, to 4,660.

EDT after falling 1.2 percent last week for the second week in a row.

The Nasdaq gained the most at the start, rising 321 points, or 2.1 percent, to 15,547.

Last week, the tech-heavy index fell by 2.6 percent.

Despite twice rising above the crucial 30 level last week, the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, fell 13.6 percent to 23.49.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 96.54, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased by 1.9 percent to 1.461 percent.

Gold gained 0.15 percent to (dollar)1,781 an ounce, while silver gained 0.24 percent to (dollar)22.44.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)74.88 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at (dollar)71.58 per barrel, up nearly 3%.