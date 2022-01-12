Stocks in the United States begin the day higher as inflation data meets market expectations.

In December 2021, consumer prices in the United States increased by 7% year over year.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The major stock market indices in the United States opened higher on Wednesday, as annual inflation data met market expectations.

According to US Department of Labor data, consumer prices in December increased by 7% year over year, the largest 12-month increase since June 1982.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.5% from the previous month in December 2021.

At 9.30 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up 150 points, or 0.43 percent, to 36,409.

1 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. GMT).

The SandP 500 index rose 0.56 percent to 4,739 points.

The Nasdaq increased by 0.83 percent to 15,280 points.