Stocks in the United States end the day lower as a result of a tech sell-off and high volatility.

The VIX volatility index has increased by 14.8 percent to 20.23.

With a selloff in technology stocks and high volatility, US stocks ended the day lower on Thursday.

To 36,113, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 176 points, or 0.49 percent.

The SandP 500 index dropped 67 points to 4,659, or 1.42 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 381 points, or 2.5 percent, to 14,806, as shares of AMC Entertainment and Tesla fell 9.1 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.

Twitter and Netflix both lost more than 3% of their value, while Microsoft’s stock dropped more than 4%.

According to Labor Department figures, producer prices in the United States increased 9.7% year over year in December 2021, the highest level on record.

The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that consumer prices rose 7% year over year in December, the largest annual increase since June 1982.

The fear index, or VIX, increased by 14.8% to 20.23.

The dollar index fell 0.05 percent to 94.87, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield dropped 1.7 percent to 1.695 percent.

Gold fell 0.2 percent to (dollar)1,822 per ounce, and silver fell 0.3 percent to (dollar)23.08.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)83.88 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was trading at (dollar)81.53.

Bitcoin dropped 2.4 percent to (dollar)42,780, while other cryptocurrencies dropped up to 6%.

According to data from digital asset price-tracking website CoinMarketCap, the crypto market’s total value was around (dollar)2.03 trillion, with a 2.6 percent daily loss.