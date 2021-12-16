The Nasdaq fell 1.7 percent as stocks in the United States ended the day lower.

The Nasdaq fell 1.7 percent, while stocks in the United States ended the day lower.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily influenced by technology, has had the most significant daily drop this week.

Despite the fact that jobless claims fell to their lowest level since 1969, major US stock market indices ended the day lower on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.06 points to 35,754 points, indicating little movement.

To 4,667, the SandP 500 index fell 33 points (0.72 percent).

The Nasdaq fell nearly 270 points, or 1.71 percent, to 15,517, the most in a week.

After climbing above 30 twice last week, the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, rose 8.4 percent to 21.58 this week.

The price of gold fell 0.44 percent to $1,775 per ounce, while the price of silver fell 2.1 percent to $21.95 per ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)73.89 per barrel, down 2.5 percent, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at (dollar)70.47 per barrel, both down 2.5 percent.

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims dropped 43,000 to 184,000 last week, hovering around pre-pandemic levels, according to the Labor Department.

It’s the lowest level of initial claims since September 6, 1969, when it was 182,000, and it’s the ninth week in a row that initial claims have fallen below 300,000.