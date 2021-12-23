Stocks in the United States ended the week higher, putting them on track for a weekly gain before Christmas.

Stocks in the United States ended the week on a positive note, putting them on track for a weekly gain before the

This week, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high, and the Nasdaq gained 3.2 percent.

On the final trading day of the week before Christmas, major US stock indexes closed higher, extending their weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,950, up 196 points or 0.55 percent.

This week, the blue-chip index increased by 1.7 percent.

The SandP 500 index gained 29 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 4,725, an all-time high.

The index increased by 2.3 percent on a weekly basis.

The Nasdaq finished the day up 131 points, or 0.85%, at 15,653.

For the week, the tech-heavy index increased by 3.2 percent.

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed Friday.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, fell 3.6 percent to 17.96 due to optimism that the omicron coronavirus variant would be less severe than the delta variant.

The dollar index was unchanged at 96.05, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased by 2.37 percent to 1.493 percent.

Gold gained 0.3 percent to (dollar)1,808 per ounce, while silver gained 0.4 percent to (dollar)22.9 per ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)76.63 per barrel, up 1.8 percent from the previous day’s close.

The price of US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.44 percent to (dollar)73.81.