Stocks in the United States ended the week higher, reversing the losses of the previous week.

After a 0.9 percent drop last week, the Dow jumps 1.87 percent.

Despite risks surrounding Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and the omicron variant, major US stock indexes closed higher Monday, bouncing back from losses the previous week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 646 points to 35,227, up 1.87 percent.

Last week, the blue-chip index fell 0.9 percent, marking the fourth consecutive weekly loss.

After falling 1.2 percent last week and posting its second consecutive weekly loss, the SandP 500 rose 53 points, or 1.17 percent, to 4,591.

The Nasdaq rose nearly 140 points to 15,225, or 0.93 percent.

Last week, the tech-heavy index fell 2.6 percent.

Shortly after the market opened, news broke that Evergrande, which has approximately (dollar)300 billion in total liabilities, may not have enough funds to meet its financial obligations.

Investors have been concerned that Evergrande’s demise could set off a chain reaction similar to the US mortgage crisis of 2007, which morphed into a global financial crisis the following year.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was down 11.6 percent to 27.18 last week, despite climbing above the critical level of 30 twice.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 96.30, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased by 7.1 percent to 1.436 percent.

Gold was down 0.3 percent to (dollar)1,778 an ounce, while silver was down 0.75 percent to (dollar)22.38 an ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)73.66 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at (dollar)69.97 per barrel.