Stocks in the United States finish lower as government bond yields rise.

The 10-year Treasury yield has risen to a two-year high.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On the first day of a holiday-shortened trading week, major US stock indexes closed sharply lower.

At 35,368 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.51% or 543.34 points.

To close at 4,577, the SandP 500 dropped 85.74 points, or 1.84 percent.

The Nasdaq finished the day at 14,506 points, down 368.86 points (2.6%).

Markets were pressured by a jump in the Treasury yield, an earnings miss by Goldman Sachs, and ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates sooner than expected.

The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to 1.87 percent, its highest level in two years.

Goldman Sachs’ fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations, reflecting a profit drop in the final three months of the year.

European and Asian indices both ended the day in the red.