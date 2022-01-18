Stocks in the United States finish lower as government bond yields rise.
The 10-year Treasury yield has risen to a two-year high.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
On the first day of a holiday-shortened trading week, major US stock indexes closed sharply lower.
At 35,368 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.51% or 543.34 points.
To close at 4,577, the SandP 500 dropped 85.74 points, or 1.84 percent.
The Nasdaq finished the day at 14,506 points, down 368.86 points (2.6%).
Markets were pressured by a jump in the Treasury yield, an earnings miss by Goldman Sachs, and ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates sooner than expected.
The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to 1.87 percent, its highest level in two years.
Goldman Sachs’ fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations, reflecting a profit drop in the final three months of the year.
European and Asian indices both ended the day in the red.