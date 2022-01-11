As a result of the Fed’s hawkish minutes, US stocks have been losing ground.

As a result of the Fed’s hawkish minutes, stocks in the United States have been losing ground.

According to the minutes, the Fed will proceed with tapering and rate hikes sooner than expected.

ANKARA (Ankara) is a Turkish city.

After the Federal Reserve minutes revealed a hawkish tone from the central bank, major US stock market indices opened lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 165 points, or 0.45%, to 36,241 at 10:10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., the SandP 500 index had dropped 23 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,676.

EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

Both%20indices%20dropped%20by%20more%20than%201%%20on%20Wednesday.

The%20Nasdaq%20dropped%20181%20points,%20or%201.2%20percent,%20to%2014,919%20after%20the%20tech-heavy%20index%20dropped%20more%20than%203%%20the%20previous%20session.

The majority of members of the Federal Open Market Committee support continuing to taper and raising interest rates faster than markets expect, according to the Fed minutes released on Wednesday.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, climbed 4.6 percent this year to reclaim the critical level of 20 amid rising expectations of faster monetary tightening this year.

The dollar index increased by 0.04 percent to 96.21, while the yield on a 10-year US Treasury note increased by 1.4 percent to 1.726 percent.

Silver fell 3.4 percent to (dollar)22.03 per ounce, while gold fell 1.1 percent to (dollar)1,789 per ounce.

Bitcoin’s%20price%20has%20dropped%208.4%%20to%20(dollar)42,800%20after%20falling%205.2%%20on%20Wednesday.

According to data from the digital%20asset%20price%20tracking%20website%20CoinMarketCap, the total value of the cryptocurrency market was around (dollar)2.04%20trillion, with a daily loss of 208.8%.

Crude prices, on the other hand, rose by about 1.7 percent, with Brent crude trading at (dollar)81.94 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at (dollar)79.39 per barrel.