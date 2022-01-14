Stocks in the United States start the day on a high note.

Following a historic inflation reading, US stocks started the day higher on Thursday.

According to Labor Department data released Wednesday, consumer prices in the United States rose 7% year over year in December, the largest 12-month increase since June 1982.

According to data released on Thursday, producer prices in the United States increased 9.7% year over year, reaching a new high.

The producer price index, which measures changes in the price of goods and services from the standpoint of the producer, was expected to rise 9.8% last month.

At 9.30 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 106.85 points, or 0.29 percent, to 36,397.

1 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. GMT

The SandP 500 index rose 10.42 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,736.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 45.19 points, or 0.30 percent, to 15,233.

The dollar index increased 0.18 percent to 96.25, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased 0.61 percent to 1.467 percent.

Gold dropped 5.40 percent to (dollar)1,821 per ounce, while silver rose 0.08 percent to (dollar)23.21 per ounce.

In addition, the VIX volatility index increased by 1.19 percent to 17.83.