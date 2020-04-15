Strong preliminary COVID-19 results are a game changer, says analyst

Micro-Cap Biotechnology? Check. Increased by over 40% in a trading session? Check. Possible COVID-19 treatment? Check. All the ingredients for a familiar narrative in these times driven by coronaviruses are We’re talking about Pluristem Therapeutics (), a small Israeli biotechnology with promising preliminary data on a possible COVID-19 treatment.

Last week, Pluristem released first results from its compassionate application program to treat patients with acute respiratory failure and inflammatory complications from COVID-19. In particular, all seven intensive care patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) who have been treated with Pluristem’s PLX cell therapy have survived, with 6 out of 7 completing the seven-day follow-up (one is still within the period). 4 of the 6 (66%) patients showed an improvement in respiratory parameters, and 3 of the 6 (50%) patients were in a late stage of weaning from ventilators.

The company will next request to initiate a multinational clinical trial to further investigate the potential use of PLX cells in the treatment of patients with complications related to COVID-19. PLX cells are allogeneic mesenchyme-like cells with immunomodulatory properties and can possibly suppress or reverse the risky over-activation of the immune system.

H.C. Sainampakula Ramakanth of Wainwright is “very encouraged” by the results and believes that “the use of PLX cells to treat COVID-19 could be a significant benefit to the company”.

The analyst added: “Given the ongoing pandemic in almost every country and the impact on health systems around the world, we believe that new, effective treatments are urgently needed. We therefore believe that both the FDA and the EMA can accelerate approval for clinical trials and only the future regulatory pathways. We believe the company can complete the first trials and report the results in 2H20 as regulatory convenience and patients only need a 28-day follow-up. “

Ramakanth repeated a purchase on Pluristem shares along with a target price from $ 15.50. The implication for investors? In addition to an impressive 83%. (To see Ramakanth's track record, click here)

Only another analyst released a report on the prospects for small biotechnology and also recommended buying the stock. Therefore Pluristem has a consensus rating for moderate buying. The average price target is $ 13.75 and is expected to offer investors a 63% return if the target is reached in the coming months. (See Pluristem stock analysis at TipRanks)

To find good ideas for trading stocks at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks' Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the insights into TipRanks stocks.