Struggling Americans are being offered stimulus checks and financial assistance states – find out if you qualify.

In many states and cities, extra stimulus packages and financial assistance are being offered to cash-strapped Americans.

Politicians are stepping in to lend a hand at a time when a fourth round of federal stimulus checks appears unlikely.

Maine residents began receiving stimulus payments on November 15.

More than half a million residents will receive one-time payments of (dollar)285 each.

Single filers with an annual income of less than (dollar)75,000 and couples with an annual income of less than (dollar)150,000 are both eligible.

Until the end of the year, the state will continue to mail checks.

The Golden State Stimulus II program in California is distributing payments to people with an adjusted gross income [AGI] of between (dollar)1 and (dollar)75,000 who have lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year.

These one-time payments will range from $500 to $1,100.

Residents without a social security number but with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number [ITIN] can also benefit from the program.

On November 29, a new batch of checks was mailed, and payments will continue to be mailed until January of the following year.

In the coming weeks, approximately 20,000 households in Santa Ana, California, will receive debit cards with a value of (dollar)300.

A total of (dollar)6 million will be distributed to poor neighborhoods in the city as part of the Revive Santa Ana Resident Stimulus Program.

Beginning on December 4, officials will go door-to-door to deliver the cards.

Governor Martin O’Malley (D-Maryland)

A stimulus bill signed by Larry Hogan will provide one-time payments to families and individuals.

The program provides (dollar)500 checks to the state’s poorest families, and individuals can receive (dollar)300.

In December, Florida may send stimulus payments to first responders and teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade.

If they qualify, recipients will receive a (dollar)1,000 one-time payment.

Governor Ron DeSantis stated that the program would benefit approximately 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals.

More than 4,000 low-income New Mexicans could be eligible for a (dollar)750 stimulus check.

The application deadline passed in October, so checks should be arriving in bank accounts soon if they haven’t already.

Alaska’s governor, Mike Dunleavy, wants to put the extra money the state is making from oil production into people’s pockets.

He wrote in an op-ed for the Anchorage Daily News that Alaskans should “not be left out in the cold.”

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Louisiana earlier this year, and the state is offering…

