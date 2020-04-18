Study: China Nor U.S. Made Coronavirus– It’s Not Possible, Scientists Believe

Scientists now want to stop all the rumors regarding the origin of the coronavirus. Some American experts from the field reiterated that it was not made from China, America, nor other countries. In fact, it is not made by humans at all. Some of them believe that there are a lot of strains in nature that could infect humans– causing the pandemic. However, what they are accurate is that no one can create the virus.

These past few weeks, a theory of the origin of the virus has been circulating online and worldwide. Tech Times both reported stories that show America blaming China for the creation of the Coronavirus. Fox News first reported this angle and explained how the virus got created by a Chinese lab located at the place of origin of the virus called Wuhan, China.

Interestingly, it was said that ‘patient zero’– first positive with the virus– worked inside the said Chinese lab. Accidentally– or what seemed to be an accident–the person got infected with the virus that the Chinese lab has been formulating. After exposure, the rest is history.

This is what the ‘Chinese lab Coronavirus theory’ was implying. Unfortunately, this is not what most scientists in the United States believe regarding the virus.

Dr. Robert Shafer, professor of Infectious Diseases at Stanford Medical School, revealed that no special mutation could cause the creation of the SARS-CoV-2.

He believes that no human-made laboratory could make the virus. One of his co-scientists in the same university, Dr. John Ionnidis supports this claim and imposes that there are a lot of strains in nature that have the possibility of being the reason for the virus to be created– not human-made.

“The way that it handles itself and binds to its receptors, they don’t suggest anything that would be close to human manipulation,” said Ionnidis. “If it were man-made, it would not look like that.”

Another researcher backs up this claim.

“No scientist, in China, America or elsewhere, possibly could have constructed this virus in a laboratory,” said Dr. Robert Garry, a professor at the Tulane School of Medicine who authored one of the first major studies that refute theories that COVID-19 was engineered as a biological weapon.

China already denied this theory. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated that there is no legal evidence that proves this thought. The World Health Organization also supported China and said no laboratory could have created the virus.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his dismay with what China has said.

“The mere fact that we don’t know the answer – that China hasn’t shared the answers – I think is very, very telling,” he explains.

President Donald Trump only said that “More and more, we’re hearing the story”– meaning that he may also be unsatisfied with China’s reaction regarding the theory.

