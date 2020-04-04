Subaru to recall 81,260 vehicles in China

Japanese automaker Subaru will recall a total of 81,260 vehicles sold in the Chinese market over safety hazards, said China’s market regulator.

The recall, set to begin on March 14, affects part of the imported Foresters manufactured between March 25, 2013 and Dec. 25, 2015, according to a statement posted on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

In the process of driving, damper springs on the rear suspension of the affected vehicles may be corroded or fracture under some circumstances, which will affect the stability performance of the cars and pose saftey risks, said the statement.

Subaru will check and fix the defective parts of all affected vehicles.