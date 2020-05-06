Suncor cuts dividend by 55% and again lowers capital expenditures

(Bloomberg) – Suncor Energy Inc. continues on the defensive, lowering its investment plans for the second time, and lowering its dividend payout as the Covid 19 pandemic stifles crude oil demand.

Investments this year will range from $ 3.6 to $ 4 billion ($ 2.6 to $ 2.9 billion) after an already reduced range of $ 3.9 to $ 4.5 billion was announced in late March the Calgary-based company said on Tuesday. The board also lowered the company’s quarterly dividend from 46.5 cents to 21 Canadian cents per share.

Suncor is participating in a parade of global oil producers huddled together as record low crude oil prices cause heavy losses. In the first quarter, Suncor was able to shift production to higher-priced light crude oil and its refined product mix to higher-quality distillate. The move helped the company achieve a better-than-expected loss of 20 Canadian cents per share, with the exception of a few items. Analysts estimated an average loss of 34 cents.

The virus also affects Suncor maintenance. The company pushed back plans to restart its MacKay River operations by the end of the second quarter. It is also considering other options for its Terra Nova project off Newfoundland and Labrador’s coast, as the project’s production ship is currently unable to perform any planned dry dock work in Spain.

Promotions

You can find more articles like this at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay up to date with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.