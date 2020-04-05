Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE: SU) analysts have just cut estimates for this year

After the downgrade, nine analysts for Suncor Energy match sales of CA $ 24 billion in 2020, a significant 37% decrease in sales compared to the past 12 months. Following this downgrade, the company is expected to post a loss of CA $ 0.62 in 2020, a sharp drop from last year’s profit. However, prior to the most recent estimates, analysts had forecast sales of CA $ 27 billion and losses of CA $ 0.43 per share in 2020. As a result, there has been quite a change in views after the recent consensus updates, with analysts making a serious cut to their sales forecasts while expecting an increase in earnings per share.
The consensus price target fell 6.0% to CA $ 34.38, with analysts clearly concerned about the company given weaker sales and earnings prospects. However, there is another way to think about price targets based on the price targets suggested by analysts, as a wide range of estimates could suggest a different view of possible results for the company. The most bullish analyst currently valued Suncor Energy at CA $ 53.00 per share, while the most bearish valued at CA $ 24.00. Do you notice the big gap in analyst targets? For us, this implies that there is a fairly wide range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.
Another way of looking at these forecasts is, of course, to put them in context with the industry itself. We would like to point out that sales are likely to reverse. The forecast drop in sales of 37% is a remarkable change from the historical growth of 4.1% in the past five years. In contrast, our data suggest that other companies (with analyst reporting) in the industry are forecast to see annual sales decline 1.4% in the foreseeable future. So it’s pretty clear that Suncor Energy’s sales are expected to shrink faster than the industry as a whole.
The key thing about this downgrade is that the consensus has increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting Suncor Energy may not be all right. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their sales estimates, and our aggregation of analyst estimates suggests that Suncor Energy’s sales are likely to underperform the broader market. Given the scale of the downgrades, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the market became more cautious about business.
After such a downgrade, it’s pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. We have also identified various potential issues with Suncor Energy’s business, such as the risk of a dividend cut. Find out more and discover the 2 other warning signs we identified for free on our platform here.
