SunExpress will begin direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya in the near future.

Starting in April, a Turkish-German airline will fly seven times a week.

ANKARA

SunExpress, a Turkish-German airline, announced on Thursday that direct flights will begin between Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, and Antalya, Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city.

The airline will begin flying up to seven times per week in April.

SunExpress had previously operated charter flights between Lithuania and Turkey on behalf of a number of tour operators, according to the company.

SunExpress, based in Antalya, was founded in 1989 as a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa of Germany.