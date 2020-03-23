Supermarkets and discounters at the limit: Now McDonald’s Aldi is helping

The German economy now needs quick solutions.

While at Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord the store is buzzing and the previous employees are often not enough to respond to the increased demand, McDonald’s is struggling with closures and limited operations. Basically: The nationwide supply of food to all branches is ensured.

Every employee of the fast food giant can decide whether they want to work at Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord. “They will be hired on a temporary basis at the usual Aldi conditions and can return to McDonald’s after the assignment,” said a joint press release.

Hourly wages at discounters are currently between eleven and 15 euros. Sunday work is particularly popular in logistics, which could bring additional money.

“Everyone in Germany is currently asked to do their part to cope with the crisis. With this solution, we can do this and at the same time offer a classic WinWin situation,” said Holger Beeck, McDonald’s CEO.

“We are very pleased that we are receiving support from McDonald’s Germany in such an uncomplicated manner,” said Stefan Kopp, spokesman for the Board of Directors of Aldi Süd.