Surprising stimulus checks are being mailed out in these seven states; here’s how to get one.

SURPRISE stimulus checks are being mailed out in seven states; see if you’re eligible.

Several residents are in for a treat, as states now have their own programs to help residents, with local governments deciding who is eligible for a fourth stimulus check.

According to USA Today, residents of California, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, and Tennessee may be eligible for relief funds after the seven states passed legislation allowing for stimulus checks.

The new law allows these seven states to send checks to low-income families and teachers who meet certain criteria.

If you live in one of the deven states and are eligible for relief, you must have already filed your 2020 tax return to receive the funds.

If they earned less than (dollar)75,000 in 2020, eligible residents who lived in the state for at least six months will receive another round of (dollar)1,100 stimulus checks.

California’s Golden State Stimulus II payments began to be distributed earlier this month.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed the state’s (dollar)100 billion budget in July.

“The Golden State Stimulus is critical to lifting up those hardest hit by the pandemic while also supporting California’s economic recovery,” Newsom said at the time. “It puts money directly in the hands of people who will spend it on basic needs and in their local communities.”

Those who are eligible for a stimulus check will usually receive it through the refund option on their tax return.

Teachers and principals in Florida, as well as first responders, will receive (dollar)1,000 for their continued service during the pandemic this month.

Teachers and principals in Georgia will receive (dollar)1,000 in stimulus money for their efforts to educate students during the pandemic.

After Governor Janet Mills signed legislation establishing the Maine Disaster Relief Program, surprise stimulus checks are expected to be mailed out.

Governor Mills signed the bill in November, allocating $149.8 million in one-time payments to Maine residents who worked during the pandemic.

The funds will be used to help those who have been affected by Covid.

As a result, more than 500,000 eligible workers will receive a check worth at least (dollar)285 each.

The checks began to be mailed in November and will continue until December 31, just in time for the holidays and the start of the new year.

You must have a Federal Adjusted Gross Income (FAGI) of less than (dollar)75,000 on your 2020 Maine income tax return to qualify…

