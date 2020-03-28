Surviving the airline wipeout is not about balance sheets

(Bloomberg Opinion) – With an industry heading for a wave of bankruptcies, an investor’s first instinct often turns to the first three pages of the financial statements.

How much cash does the company have and which inventories and due payments can be used to pay short-term debts? What assets does it have and how productive are they in generating income?

The announcement of Singapore Airlines Ltd. On Friday, selling new stocks and convertible bonds worth up to S $ 15 billion ($ 10.5 billion) with shock and awe, suggests that there is evidence to show who will survive the aviation virus-related crisis , apply further back.

Don’t look at the balance sheet and income statement and cash flow statement: the answer, as we have already stated, is included in the list of major shareholders that most companies will include towards the end of their annual reports.

There is no airline on the planet capable of surviving the worst-case scenario for the Covid 19 pandemic – a shutdown of much of the global aviation industry for more than 18 months.

Take a rough measure, the cash ratio, which is the ability to pay liabilities out of cash and easy-to-sell securities within the next 12 months. Of the 29 top-selling airlines, not a single airline can have a cash ratio higher than one, which means they all run out of money before satisfying their creditors.

When less reliable short-term assets like accounts receivable and inventories are used, things improve a little and bring Ryanair Holdings Plc, Japan Airlines Co., ANA Holdings Inc. and Eva Airways Corp. over one.

Alternatively, if you can reduce general operating costs and aircraft leasing liabilities by 60%, for example, and you can expect all prepaid tickets to be refunded with no net asset charge, you can add Air Canada, IAG SA, JetBlue Airways Corp., Alaska Air Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co. to this group. With this kind of adjusted cash ratio, all of these airlines would have enough money to see them all year round – but the rest of the global aviation industry would go to the wall.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to have a rich patron. In the case of Singapore Air, the state investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte. The main player, who already owns 55% of the shares and may receive far more shares if other investors do not claim their Friday cash call.

Aviation has been a cornerstone of Singapore’s national development policy since the 1970s, both through Singapore Air and through another investment by Temasek, Changi Airport. The economic downturn – with growth of 10.6% in Singapore in the first quarter – is not time for governments to escape their commitment to long-term expansion, and SIA was at the heart of this vision.

The $ 5.3 billion stock issue will be the largest subscription right the global aviation industry has ever seen, and implies a drastic dilution for existing shareholders who don’t subscribe – especially once the $ 9.7 billion – Bond tranche will be converted into equity in 10 years. This prospect pushed stocks down more than 10% before recovering to a 3.5% decline at lunchtime.

Even so, the amount is so stunning that any questions regarding Singapore Air’s ability to weather this crisis should be resolved. The total of S $ 15 billion would be enough to cover two-year short-term debt at its current level, roughly equaling the total pre-announcement market cap.

What does that mean for other airlines? Those most at risk are those who do not have the relatively sufficient liquidity of the above-mentioned Japanese, North American and Western European airlines, nor the advantage of a friendly government shareholder or wealthy parent to save them.

As Anurag Kotoky of Bloomberg News showed using another measure of bankruptcy risk, the really vulnerable airlines are a surprisingly short list with surprisingly few big names.

Among the less liquid airlines with a free float of more than 50%, Air France-KLM, Turk Hava Yollari AO and SAS AB continue to hold government holdings that may be needed to assist in a crisis. Qantas Airways Ltd. and Deutsche Lufthansa AG have a history of state ownership that may serve the same purpose. and Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. have historically subscribed to the South Korean chaebol conglomerate system.

