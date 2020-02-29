Swiss Post has suspended shipments to China

The sending of letters and parcels to China is temporarily suspended due to “logistical constraints”, La Poste assured AFP on Friday, while many airlines have adjusted their offer in the face of the coronavirus crisis.
“Since February 17, letters and parcels sent to China have been temporarily suspended. This suspension is linked to logistical constraints,” the company said.
Chronopost shipments still possible
According to La Poste, “the export flows processed by Colissimo are no longer prioritized by the airlines which still provide connections to China”, while “the import flows are maintained”. However, Chronopost shipments to China, outside quarantine zones, are still possible, added the group.
“The airlines are greatly reducing their frequencies and capacities for transporting goods to China,” said a poster affixed in a post office, as an AFP journalist noted.
Many airlines have suspended flights to mainland China since late January to try to curb the spread of the virus.
The new coronavirus, which appeared in December, has already left 2,870 dead and infected more than 84,000 people in 59 countries and territories, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources at 5 p.m. GMT.