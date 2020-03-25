Swisscom and UPC are giving their customers gifts

The Swisscom shops are very reduced in the most important locations – Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Swisscom spokeswoman said on Tuesday. The aim is to help customers with problems, so sales talks are secondary. Only one customer per employee is allowed into the shop in order to protect customers and employees in the best possible way.

More data volume

Swisscom will also make additional data volumes available for mobile subscriptions without a data flat rate in April; for prepaid customers, the volume will be doubled at the same price. Swisscom waives roaming costs of up to CHF 200 from mid-March to late April for customers stranded abroad.

For SMEs and schools, Swisscom offers the home office solutions Microsoft Teams and Webex free of charge and without a contractual obligation. There are also online courses for older people and a hotline that supports them in installing and using communication apps such as WhatsApp or Skype. Finally, Swisscom TV customers get “the best” Teleclub movie channels for free in April.

More data also from competitors

Other telecommunications companies have already made similar offers in the context of the corona virus crisis: A few days ago, UPC and Sunrise also announced that they would increase surfing speeds on the Internet and lift data limits. UPC also announced on Tuesday that it would release all children’s channels free of charge from Wednesday.

Salt decided to offer business customers unlimited access to the mobile Internet until the end of May 2020 for the switch to home office at no additional cost. Private customers with a mobile phone subscription also received a Sky children’s program for two months.