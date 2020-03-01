Switch alarm! Second States member in South Holland in a row exchanges FVD for Henk Otten – The Daily Standard

South-Holland FVD States member Ewald Kegel has dissolved his party membership and joins the new political alliance GO! from (also former FVD) Henk Otten. After the departure of States member Caroline Persenaire, Kegel is the second South Holland States member to do so the forum turn their backs on.

With the departure of Kegel from the States Group, the Forum for Democracy still has nine seats in the Provincial States of South Holland. Recently, the Zeeland FVD State Secretary Robert Koevoets hinted that in his eyes the Forum for Democracy shows too little interest in provincial politics.

It is not the first time that a member of the States has turned his back on Thierry Baudet and his party. Earlier Flevoland member of Parliament Cornelis van den Berg and Robert Baljeu from Noord-Holland already switched to the new political movement of co-splitter Henk Otten.

I hereby confirm the message. I have since informed the King’s Commissioner about my decision and canceled my FVD membership. https://t.co/2GwKfVBuTi – Ewald Kegel (@EwaldKegel) February 29, 2020

Henk Otten announced the switch from Ewald Kegel himself via the Twitter page from his party. In the meantime, Kegel has also responded to the transfer from FVD to Otten: “I hereby confirm the message. I have since informed the King’s Commissioner about my decision and canceled my FVD membership. “