Switzerland: Restoration Survived 10 Years Without Tobacco – Switzerland

For 10 years, on May 1, 2010, smokers can no longer shoot a cigarette in a restaurant or bar. This sector feared to leave its skin there while the anti-tobacco applauded this step forward health. They would now like to go further.

A year after the ban, 93.1% of GastroSuisse members complained of a slowdown in their business of around 10%; bars, clubs and nightclubs even going as far as to articulate 20%. The figures from the Federal Statistical Office give a completely different picture: the number of restaurants as well as the turnover of the sector have not stopped increasing.

Some restaurants have even benefited from the installation of closed smoking areas. Managers explained at the time that more customers came to eat at their tables and that each of them generated a better return than before.

Fewer heart attacks

This ban has started to have an effect on the health of the Swiss. In 2008, Grisons had 229 heart attacks and 242 in 2009. One year after the change in law, their number dropped from 22% to 183. But opponents refused to see a link between this “miraculous and surprisingly rapid” improvement and the ban on passive smoke.

The positive effect of this measure on the health of the servers could not be disputed. A badge that measured the toxic load of the smoke could prove that the restaurant staff inhaled as many pollutants in a quarter of an hour as if they had smoked five cigarettes.

After the ban, the toxic load recorded was 16 times lower and the health of staff returned to the level they had three years earlier.

Go further

Today, the prevention community would like Switzerland to go further, judging the country to lag behind in international comparison. More than a quarter of the population still smokes: 27% in 2017 (28% in 2007) with an increase upwards in real numbers of 200,000 people.

According to the Swiss association for the prevention of smoking, Switzerland is stagnating while neighboring countries continue to develop measures. In 2016, the states of the European Union, for example, imposed images and warning texts covering two thirds of cigarette packs.

Several countries such as Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Slovenia and Belgium have introduced plain packaging for cigarette packs. At the end of 2020, a pack of cigarettes in France will cost 10 euros.

Ireland has the strictest European legislation on protection against passive smoking. With a price of 13.50 euros per package, cigarettes are the most expensive in Europe.

Between 2015 and 2019 alone, the proportion of smokers in this country increased from 23 to 17%. The objective is to fall by 2025 to a prevalence of less than 5%.

Awareness

Until the Terry report published in the United States in 1964, almost no one was worried about the harmful effects of smoking. Doctor Luther L. Terry, then US Surgeon General, was the first to prove the causal link between smoking and lung cancer.

Since then, the fight against smoke has started to garner success: in 1971, the United States banned advertising for cigarettes on radio and television, despite fierce resistance from the tobacco industry. Warnings appeared on the cigarette packs.

In the 1980s, American airlines began to ban tobacco, followed by governments and businesses. Switzerland is also getting started: in 1996 Swissair banned smoking on European flights and the following year on transatlantic flights.

In 2004, the UEFA European Football Association banned smoking on the coaching benches at international matches. And a year later, no more cigarettes on trains and buses in Switzerland.

“Smoking ban” even became the Germanic word of the year 2006. The adoption of the federal law on protection against passive smoking on October 3, 2008 therefore did not create a shock, simply considered as a new step towards a smoke-free public space.

Heretics

Smokers like to say that they are demonized, and this is based on a distant memory. The first smoker identified in Europe was condemned as a heretic: the sailor Rodrigo de Jerez, member of the crew of Christopher Columbus in 1492, brought the age-old habit of smoking tobacco from the New World. But the Inquisition did not see it that way. A person who spews smoke out of his mouth can only be the devil!

Pope Urban VII also deemed this practice blasphemous. He imposed the first smoking ban in 1590, accompanied by the threat of excommunication. In 1724, Pope Benedict XIII, an inveterate smoker, raised it.

Smokers in the Duchy of Lüneburg risked the death penalty until 1692, at least in theory. In Turkey, Sultan Murad IV reportedly beheaded coffee, wine and smokers with his own hands in 1633. In 1634, Russia promulgated a tobacco ban and those who did not respect it risked being cut off. .

Finally in Persia, health officials of the time did not hesitate to pour liquid lead into the throats of smokers. (ats / nxp)