Take a look inside the Selling Sunset style homes around the UK with cinema rooms and stunning roof terraces

WE take a look inside the UK homes that give Selling Sunset properties a run for their money, complete with cinema rooms and stunning roof terraces.

In case you’ve never watched it, Selling Sunset is an American reality TV series that tracks a group of estate agents as they sell high-end properties in Los Angeles, California.

If the show gives you home envy, Zoopla has rounded up the most luxurious pads currently on the market right here in the UK.

The only downside is you’ll need to have some serious savings put aside, as these featured properties start from £3million.

As most lenders typically ask for 10% of the total property value as a deposit, that would mean you’d need to stump up at least £300,000 to secure one of these homes.

In comparison, the average price of the average UK home reached £220,936 in July, according to the latest index from Nationwide Building Society.

House prices jumped by £4,500 as the property market bounced back from the coronavirus lockdown.

But experts warned the housing market is in a “false dawn” and predict prices will drop again later in the year.

It comes after the UK economy plunged into its worst ever recession, with gross domestic product (GDP) falling by 20.4 per cent in the three months to June.

But that doesn’t stop us dreaming of living in luxury, as we take a look at the most lavish homes on the UK market.

It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took out a £7.25million mortgage on a huge nine-bedroom estate in the US.

Tom Parker, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla, said: “As a nation obsessed with property, Selling Sunet was always going to be a hit on British shores.

“These incredible homes show that the UK can more than hold its own when it comes to the premium property market.”

This luxurious five-bedroom waterside home comes with gorgeous panoramic sea views over Tor Bay in Devon.

But if the views aren’t enough to keep you entertained, there’s also a stunning roof terrace and infinity pool, plus your own cinema and entertainment room complete with a bar.

The property itself expands over 7,000sq ft, and also comes with eight bathrooms and six reception rooms.

You get two residences for this price, including the main “Seaspray” abode and a back cottage that comes with it.

“Seaspray” comes with five bedrooms, four en-suites and two extra bathrooms, plus a sauna and steam room.

The back cottage has three bedrooms, as well as two bathrooms and its own private balcony and parking.

All in all, both properties span 5,061sq ft and have gorgeous views of Polzeath beach.

We move into London for the next property, which boasts six bedrooms and its own pool and gym.

On top of that, the lucky owner will also get seven bathrooms, six reception rooms and a snooker room to entertain friends.

The Zoopla listing doesn’t say how much land space the property covers

For a room with a city view, check out this three-bed flat in London where you’ll be able to see Tower Bridge and the Shard from your sofa.

It also comes with an upper and lower floor, as well its own roof terrace where you can relax and take in the city life.

For the price tag, you get three bathrooms, 24 hours concierge, a gym, lift access and two secure parking spaces.

The outside of this estate is almost as stunning as the inside, with this land set in 12,000 sq ft of award-winning and historical grounds.

The lucky buyer will get two striking yet contrasting homes called “The Round House” and an 18th century building called “The Coach House”.

These sit just 50 feet apart across a serene courtyard.

As well as seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and eight reception rooms, you’ll also get a recording studio as part of the price.

According to Zoopla, many aristocracy, rock stars and well-known entrepreneurs have stayed here, but they don’t say who.

