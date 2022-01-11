Taking a toll: Unchecked’sickening exploitation’ of the UK’s 37 million drivers at the pump

Taking a toll: ‘Sickening exploitation’ of the UK’s 37 million drivers at the pump continues unabated.

‘I am feeling down about everything for the first time in my life.’

‘Why do we bother working?’ I often ask myself.

Because businesses involved in the supply chain refuse to pass on savings, drivers across the UK are being charged far more than they should be at the pumps, despite a significant drop in wholesale prices.

Along with rising energy bills, more expensive food, clothing, and household items, the cost of fuel is putting additional strain on the finances of British families.

According to RAC Fuel Watch, despite wholesale fuel prices justifying significant price reductions at the pumps, the cost of petrol fell only 2p per litre in December, resulting in British drivers spending £156 million more on petrol than they should have.

Average UK petrol prices were around 146p per litre on December 31, 2021, while diesel prices were close to 150p per litre.

Based on wholesale price shifts, RAC Fuel Watch estimates that petrol and diesel prices should have been around 135p and 142p per litre, respectively.

Motor fuel prices are skyrocketing, putting a strain on individuals, households, and businesses across the country.

People’s mental health and ability to eat and heat their homes are being harmed in many cases, while some business profits are being eroded, leaving them to wonder if it’s even worth continuing to work.

Martin Davies, 49, is a self-employed builder who lives with his wife and five children in Wales.

Mr Davies drives a 53-plate Mazda for commuting and leisure.

His weekly petrol bill was around £15 a year ago, but now it’s around £30.

“Rapidly rising gasoline prices, as well as the high cost of living in general, are limiting how much food we can buy and how warm our homes can be.

He told me, “We’ve had to cut back on summer vacations, which is criminal.”

“I am feeling down about everything for the first time in my life,” Mr Davies adds.

“Why do we bother working?” I often ask myself.

He’s not on his own.

Steven Mills, 51, has been an HGV driver for 21 years and lives near Wakefield.

He drives himself to and from work.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Taking a toll: ‘Sickening exploitation’ of UK’s 37 million drivers at the pumps left unchecked