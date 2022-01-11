Taking a toll: Unchecked’sickening exploitation’ of the UK’s 37 million drivers at the pump

Taking a toll: ‘Sickening exploitation’ of the UK’s 37 million drivers at the pump continues unabated.
‘I am feeling down about everything for the first time in my life.’
‘Why do we bother working?’ I often ask myself.
Because businesses involved in the supply chain refuse to pass on savings, drivers across the UK are being charged far more than they should be at the pumps, despite a significant drop in wholesale prices.
Along with rising energy bills, more expensive food, clothing, and household items, the cost of fuel is putting additional strain on the finances of British families.
According to RAC Fuel Watch, despite wholesale fuel prices justifying significant price reductions at the pumps, the cost of petrol fell only 2p per litre in December, resulting in British drivers spending £156 million more on petrol than they should have.
Average UK petrol prices were around 146p per litre on December 31, 2021, while diesel prices were close to 150p per litre.
Based on wholesale price shifts, RAC Fuel Watch estimates that petrol and diesel prices should have been around 135p and 142p per litre, respectively.
Motor fuel prices are skyrocketing, putting a strain on individuals, households, and businesses across the country.
People’s mental health and ability to eat and heat their homes are being harmed in many cases, while some business profits are being eroded, leaving them to wonder if it’s even worth continuing to work.
Martin Davies, 49, is a self-employed builder who lives with his wife and five children in Wales.
Mr Davies drives a 53-plate Mazda for commuting and leisure.
His weekly petrol bill was around £15 a year ago, but now it’s around £30.
“Rapidly rising gasoline prices, as well as the high cost of living in general, are limiting how much food we can buy and how warm our homes can be.
He told me, “We’ve had to cut back on summer vacations, which is criminal.”
“I am feeling down about everything for the first time in my life,” Mr Davies adds.
“Why do we bother working?” I often ask myself.
He’s not on his own.
Steven Mills, 51, has been an HGV driver for 21 years and lives near Wakefield.
He drives himself to and from work.
UK news summary from Infosurhoy.
Taking a toll: ‘Sickening exploitation’ of UK’s 37 million drivers at the pumps left unchecked
‘I’m worried I’ll have to sell my motorhome’
Michael Watling, 71, lives in Peterborough with his wife and before retiring worked as an engineering supplier. He owns an Elddis Autoquest Majestic 2011 plate motorhome called “Ellie”, which cost £30,000 in 2017, is more than 7m long, weighs 3.5 tonnes and runs at around 32 miles per gallon.
Mr Watling and his wife have travelled all over the country in their motorhome, but the cost of running it is becoming prohibitive.
He told i: “In 2010 when I purchased my first motorhome diesel was about £1.30 a litre. My current motorhome holds 90 litres, meaning I am now having to fork out over £137 a time to fill it up.
“The road tax for my current motorhome is £270 a year even though we only travel around 2,000 miles a year in it and after travelling to a site, always park up and try to use public transport as much as possible.
“On-site parking charges range from around £15 to £40 a night, and when we are not travelling, we keep the motorhome in storage, at a cost of £210 a year. The insurance costs about £220 a year, while MOT charges and oil change costs also mount up.”
He adds: “We have lost two years of our lives due to Covid-19, and like many others, our time is running out, so we need to either use or sell the motorhome, but we have no idea what the future holds.
“If we keep our motorhome, we still have spiralling fuel and additional charges to pay, even if we are unable to use it much. If we sell it, even though dealers claim they can’t get enough second-hand motorhomes at the moment, they would give us peanuts for it, and sell it for a £10,000 profit.”