Target will close all of its stores on Thanksgiving for good.

Target will close all of its stores for the holiday.

On November 22, CEO Brian Cornell announced the permanent shift.

Target stores were closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, and they announced in mid-January that they would not be open on the holiday in 2021.

Then, in a note to employees obtained by the Associated Press, Mr Cornell made the change permanent.

“What began as a temporary measure in response to the pandemic has evolved into our new standard,” he wrote.

“You don’t have to wonder if this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with your family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ once the pandemic is over.”

According to CNN, Mr Cornell allegedly made the decision after visiting multiple Target stores in New Jersey and New York, where employees reportedly expressed their joy at having the day off to spend with family.

The announcement marks a departure from the tradition of big box stores opening on Thanksgiving evening for Black Friday shoppers.

Target, on the other hand, has announced its Black Friday deals early, allowing shoppers to shop from the comfort of their own homes between now and Saturday.

Target is the latest retailer to announce that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Walmart and Best Buy, like Target, decided months ago to give their employees the day off so they could spend it with family and friends.

Simon Malls, one of the country’s largest mall operators, will be joining the three behemoths.

This means that major retailers like Victoria’s Secret, Sephora, Bath and Body Works, and others will remain closed within those malls.

Many major retailers, such as Big Lots, Old Navy, Rite Aid, and others, will remain open.

