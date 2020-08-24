Tastecard now delivers food from local restaurants and you can get 10% off takeaways

TASTECARD is launching its own delivery service to rival Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat – and customers can get a permanent discount of at least 10%.

The new initiative is being rolled out next month to around 1,000 restaurants in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

Tastecard then plans on expanding into 25 cities across the UK by 2021.

The group says its available delivery restaurants include both chains and independent eateries.

Big-name brands that are signed up to Tastecard include Ask Italian, Pizza Hut, Zizzi and Prezzo, but it isn’t clear if they’re included.

We’ve asked for a list of places and we’ll update this article when we know more.

In addition, Tastecard also launching a new collection service where customers can order and pick up their takeaway from restaurants.

Collection will be available nationwide across all 6,000 Tastecard restaurant partners.

Both delivery and collection will launch on September 1 exclusively for Tastecard members, while non-members will then be able to order from September 21.

Tastecard says it hasn’t confirmed how much customers will pay for delivery.

In comparison, rivals Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats base their delivery charges on how close you are to your chosen restaurant.

As part of the Tastecard service, restaurants must also offer customers a minimum of 10% off their order price.

However, they can increase this discount if they want to.

The discount offsets the cut-price commission rate Tastecard will charge eateries to help support the sector, with its fees ranging between 5% and 7%.

This compares with around 20% to 30% charged by its rivals, according to the group.

Tastecard hasn’t said if their regular 50% off and two-for-one on meals offer will also apply for members if they’re ordering food for delivery.

All customers will need to place orders via the Tastecard app, which is free to download, and deliveries are handled by DPD Group-owned firm Stuart

Around 2.5million customers are signed up to Tastecard.

Matt Turner, tastecard co-founder and chief executive, said: “Supporting restaurants, by encouraging diners, has never been more vital and we’re proud to throw our hat into the delivery ring.

“Our aim has not changed at Tastecard. We want to support the industry with lower fees and a service model made to reflect how restaurateurs want to do business, combined with a better value proposition for customers, to reward them for being the backbone of our hospitality industry.

“We hope that our competitor set follow suit to offer customers better value.”

Diners have been using Tastecard to get MORE than £10 off Eat Out to Help Out.

Eat Out to Help Out bargain hunter shows how to get three meals a day for under £5.

Plus, we’ve rounded up how to get up to 50% off big-name brands like Harvester, Toby Carvery and I Saw It First by signing up to newsletters.