Tax filers should be aware that they will soon be required to take a selfie in order to complete their returns or access online payments.

In order to access your online records through the IRS’s website, you will soon be required to upload a selfie.

Beginning this summer, users with an IRSgov account will be unable to access certain online services and applications without first confirming their identity through the federally-certified identity network IDme.

Users must create an IDme account to use the online portal’s self-help tools, such as accessing your transcript online, according to a message on the IRS’s website.

Users with an existing IRS username are encouraged to “create a new IDme account as soon as possible,” according to the message.

The message says, “We’re bringing you an improved sign-in experience.”

“Starting in summer 2022, you won’t be able to log in with your current IRS username and password.”

A live selfie – a photo you take of yourself – is required to create an IDme account.

According to the company’s website, users will need an email address, their Social Security number, a photo ID, and a camera phone or a computer with a webcam.

An IRS spokesperson told Gizmodo that while an IDme account is required to access the IRS’s self-help tools, taxpayers can still pay or e-file their taxes online without one.

“Some wildly inaccurate statements about the use of selfies in relation to paying and filing taxes have been made,” the spokesperson said.

In November, the IRS announced that more IRS applications will begin to transition to the new method in order to become “as secure as possible.”

In a press release, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig stated, “To help taxpayers and the tax community, we are improving the accessibility of online tools that help families manage their Child Tax Credit, check on their IRS accounts, and securely perform other routine tasks online.”

To get started, go to the IRS application login page and click “Create an IDme account.”

Before accepting the firm’s terms and conditions privacy policy, you’ll be asked to enter an email address and create a password.

Then go to “create account” and fill in your information.

The IDme account will be used to access the IRS on the website in the future.

You’ll be asked to confirm your email address before choosing a multi-factor authentication option.

Users will be asked to choose a verification method by selecting which photo ID they’d like to upload – options include snapping a photo with your phone or uploading a digital copy of their driver’s license, passport, passport card, or state ID.

You must take a picture of your document after submitting photos of it.

